Gusty the second half of the weekend

TONIGHT: Clouds thickening overnight. Low of 30 (26-32). Winds out of the west to northwest at 5-15 mph.



SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies and windy. Scattered snow squalls possible 40%. Snow squalls could lead to a quick trace to a coating of snowfall. High of 36 (33-41). Winds out of the northwest at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 45 mph.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Skies clearing overnight. Low of 13 (8-15). Winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Clouds will begin to thicken overnight as winds pick up out of the northwest. By Sunday afternoon, winds will be gusting between 35-45 mph. The strong northwesterly winds will also lead to the potential of snow squalls throughout the day on Sunday.



Sky conditions will improve heading into next week with bright sunny skies on Monday. Temperatures will be below average however, only topping out near 30 degrees. Mild air will return to the region by midweek with temperatures about 10 degrees above average. The only downside will be the potential for precipitation to be associated with the milder temperatures.