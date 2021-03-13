Harper Stantz memory lives on 2 years after fatal crash

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- March 13 marks the two-year anniversary of the death of Binghamton's 16-year-old Harper Stantz.

Stantz was struck by a drugged driver in 2019 while walking on the sidewalk on Beethoven Street in Binghamton.

Since her death, the city of Binghamton, Harper's home, has honored her life in a number of ways, from music festivals being renamed after her, to a basketball tournament held in her honor.

Harper's favorite color was yellow, and the color continues to represent the life of her memory when incorporated into the events and aspects thereof, like the color of the bench installed at Rec Park in her honor.

Since March of 2019, the community has held Easter Egg Hunts, book drives, memorial tournaments, and cleanup efforts with the life of Harper in mind.

The Recreation Park Music Festival was renamed the Harper M. Stantz Rec Park Music Fest in 2019, and continued online this past summer ensuring a way to celebrate Harper every year.

Harper would have graduated high school from Binghamton High School in 2020. The school's graduation ceremony remembered her life with a moment of silence and her own chair at the ceremony.

The annual tournaments and celebrations aim to continue memorializing Harper.