Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 23 points but departed midway through the third quarter following an apparent leg injury in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 127-101 victory over the Washington Wizards. The NBA MVP candidate was in his first game back following a week-long absence for contract tracing. He entered Friday averaging 30.2 points and 11.6 rebounds, and he had seven rebounds before his departure with 6:20 left in the third. Russell Westbrook scored 25 points and Bradley Beal added 19 for the Wizards, who lost their second straight and saw a 10-game home win streak against the Sixers snapped.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Trevor Cahill and the Pittsburgh Pirates have finalized a $1.5 million, one-year contract, a deal that allows him to earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for innings. The 33-year-old was 1-2 with a 3.24 ERA in six starts and five relief appearances for San Francisco last season. He struck out 31 and walked 14 in 24 innings, holding opponents to a career-low .184 batting average. After moving to the bullpen, he pitched five shutout innings in five games. Cahill is 85-94 with a 4.20 ERA and one save with Oakland, Arizona, Atlanta, the Cubs, San Diego, Kansas City, the Angels and San Francisco.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — B.J. Finney is back with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have signed Finney to a one-year contract a week after Finney was released by the Cincinnati Bengals. Finney spent his first five seasons in the NFL in Pittsburgh after the team signed him as an undrafted rookie free agent in the spring of 2015. The Steelers are in the midst of a significant reset along the offensive line. Nine-time Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey retired in February.