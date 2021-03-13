Skip to Content

Holy Cross defeats Lehigh 20-3 in Patriot opener

New
3:19 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Connor Degenhardt passed for two touchdowns and Derek Ng added a school-record 51-yard field goal as Holy Cross survived early turnovers and defeated Lehigh 20-3. The Crusaders were their own worst enemy, losing the ball to a fumble and an interception on their first two drives of the spring season. The Mountain Hawks missed a short field goal after the fumble recovery but, two plays later they intercepted Degenhardt, leading to Dylan Van Dusen’s 23-yard chip shot and a 3-0 lead at just over four minutes into the game. Holy Cross took notes and scored touchdowns off of turnovers on its next two possessions and never looked back.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content