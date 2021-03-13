Holy Cross defeats Lehigh 20-3 in Patriot opener

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Connor Degenhardt passed for two touchdowns and Derek Ng added a school-record 51-yard field goal as Holy Cross survived early turnovers and defeated Lehigh 20-3. The Crusaders were their own worst enemy, losing the ball to a fumble and an interception on their first two drives of the spring season. The Mountain Hawks missed a short field goal after the fumble recovery but, two plays later they intercepted Degenhardt, leading to Dylan Van Dusen’s 23-yard chip shot and a 3-0 lead at just over four minutes into the game. Holy Cross took notes and scored touchdowns off of turnovers on its next two possessions and never looked back.