Judge allows prosecutors to drop charges in 2012 slaying

PHILADEPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia judge has agreed to allow prosecutors to drop charges against a man who served eight years in prison in a 2012 murder before his conviction was tossed out earlier this year. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports, however, that the action by Common Pleas Court Judge Rose Marie DeFino-Natasi followed an unusually contentious hearing Friday in which the judge didn’t extend an apology to 31-year-old Jahmir Harris and also didn’t express clear support for the view that he was innocent. Jurors had convicted him of gunning down 25-year-old Louis Porter in front of his 5-year-old son two days before Christmas in 2012. Authorities said the slaying was over a $3,900 drug debt.