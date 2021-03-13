Krispy Kreme announces St. Patrick’s Day donuts

(CNN/WBNG) -- Krispy Kreme is revealing a special set of holiday donuts for St. Patrick's Day.

The Lucky Unicorn, Leprechaun, Gold Coins, and Sprinkles donuts are the newest holiday donuts offered by the company, these specifically for St. Patrick's Day.

The special donuts are the companies original glazed donuts dipped in white frosting and decorated for the holiday.

Participating locations will offer these new donuts on March 16 and 17, and a free donut to anyone who comes in wearing green.