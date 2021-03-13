Local businesses navigate pandemic through innovation

WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — For more than a decade, Susanne Sager and her husband, Matt, owned and operated Palazzo’s 1837 Ristorante, a fine-dining location — and then COVID-19 hit last spring. After indoor dining was shut down, Palazzo’s, like most of its industry peers, strove to persevere, offering takeout and outdoor dining, but ultimately suffered. “We decided at the end of May that maybe we’ll switch to barbecue.” Exit Palazzo’s, and Italian cuisine; enter Pig and Fire House of Barbeque. “We are not only surviving, we’re thriving,” Susanne said. One year after the pandemic initially struck, businesses have displayed ingenuity from having employees working at home to Zoom meetings to e-medicine.