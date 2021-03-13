Myanmar civilian leader vows ‘revolution’ against junta

MANDALAY, Myanmar (AP) — The civilian leader of Myanmar’s government in hiding has vowed to continue supporting a revolution to oust the military that seized power in last month’s coup. The vice president of Myanmar’s shadow civilian government and a member of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party addressed the public on Saturday for the first time since the Feb. 1 military takeover. He said “this is the darkest moment of the nation and the moment that the dawn is close.” Security forces on Saturday again fired at demonstrators, killing seven. The independent U.N. human rights expert for Myanmar, Tom Andrews, said last week that credible reports indicated at least 70 people had died so far and cited growing evidence of crimes against humanity by the military.