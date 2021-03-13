New York National Guard members stationed at the US Capitol return home

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- 540 New York Army National Guard soldiers that served to protect the capitol during the presidential transition have all returned back to the state.

Governor Andrew Cuomo's office announced the troops have returned home to New York State armories from being stationed at the U.S. Capitol, providing security for the Capitol complex in Washington D.C.

Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General of New York, said, "Our Soldiers responded in their usual unselfish way. They left their families and jobs behind and in the greatest traditions of the Citizen Soldier, they left home to defend our nation. I am so proud of each and every one of them. They acted with great professionalism and pride just like the 3,000 Soldiers and Airmen here at home supporting New York's response to the pandemic."

Since March 10 of 2020, 6,116 members of the New York National Guard have also been working as part of the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, assembling test kits, screening people coming into the state, and assisting in vaccination and testing efforts.