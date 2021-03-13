NY state updates on progress with COVID-19

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- In reports by Governor Andrew Cuomo, an update on New York State's progress with both coronavirus testing and vaccinations was given, outlining a statewide positivity rate of below 3%.

According to updates from the Governor's office, the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state is 6,600, with a statewide positivity rate of 2.92%.

There are currently 4,617 hospitalizations due to the virus across the state with 953 patients in the intensive care unit.

The Southern Tier has 52% of hospital beds available with 51% of ICU beds available.

Yesterday the 7 day average positive testing rate was 0.67% in the Southern Tier. 59 New positives were reported out of a total of more than 15,000 in Broome County, with 13 positives in Chenango Co. and 24 in Delaware Co.

On the vaccination front in the state, Governor Cuomo announced 182,584 doses of the vaccination have been administered across the state within the last 24 hours.

The state has also announced more than 1 million doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered over the past week.

If you are curious about who is now eligible to receive a vaccination, visit the 'Am I Eligible' screening tool. This has been updated recently for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks.

The Southern Tier has recorded more than 140,000 residents total have at least one dose of the vaccine. To visit the COVID vaccine tracker dashboard for New York State, click here.

The Governor's office reported 77 COVID-related deaths in the state yesterday, with one new COVID-related death in Broome County. In total, the number of deaths recorded due to the coronavirus in New York is 39,464.