One very jumbled year: Glimpses of AP’s pandemic journalism

Most Americans didn’t know this week last year was their last chance at normalcy. And while people have learned to adjust, the coronavirus pandemic has upended and taken millions of lives across the globe. Add the upheaval of a nation’s reckoning with racism and injustice along with a historic and contentious presidential election, and the pandemic year becomes more than only about the virus. The Associated Press was there, from the day the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus a pandemic to the first clinical trial of a vaccine and beyond.