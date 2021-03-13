Ovechkin leads Capitals past Flyers for fourth straight win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored, Carl Hagelin had a goal and an assist and the Washington Capitals held on for their fourth straight win 5-4 over the Philadelphia Flyers. Nick Jensen, Daniel Sprong and Nic Dowd also scored for Washington. The Capitals have won eight of nine. Nolan Patrick, James van Riemsdyk, Shayne Gostisbehere and Claude Giroux scored for the Flyers. Philadelphia has lost four of five and was swept in three home games against Washington this week. Ovechkin has 716 career goals to pull within one of tying Phil Esposito for sixth on the NHL’s all-time list.