Police detain participants in Russian opposition forum

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian police have detained about 150 participants at a forum of independent members of municipal councils, an action that comes amid the authorities’ multi-pronged crackdown on dissent. Police showed up at the gathering in Moscow shortly after it opened on Saturday, saying that all those present would be detained for taking part in an event organized by an “undesirable” organization. A police officer leading the raid said the detainees will be taken to police precincts and charged with administrative violations. OVD-Info, an independent group monitoring arrests and political repression, said that more than 150 participants in the forum were detained.