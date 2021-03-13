Another blow to Sabres: Eichel out for `foreseeable future’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury that is not yet considered season-ending. Coach Ralph Krueger on Saturday was unable to provide a fixed timetable except to say Eichel is “out for the foreseeable future.” The update came after Eichel traveled to see a specialist to further determine the severity of the injury. Under the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol rules, Eichel is required to spend seven days in quarantine as a result of the trip, meaning he will miss at least Buffalo’s next four games. He’s already missed two games after being hurt Sunday.