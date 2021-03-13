Stilianos’ 2 TD catches helps Lafayette beat Colgate 24-10

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Steven Stilianos caught two touchdown passes, Jaden Sutton ran for a score and Lafayette beat Colgate 24-10 in the season opener for both teams. Cole Northrup was 9-of-14 passing for 141 yards for Lafayette. Sutton had 21 carries for 90 yards with a 5-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Northrup lateraled to Quinn Revere who then tossed a 28-yard touchdown pass to Stilianos as the Leopards built a 14-0 halftime advantage. Grant Breneman completed 19 of 31 passes for 237 yards for Colgate. Jake Froschauer scored on a 4-yard run for the Raiders, who finished with just 55 yards on the ground.