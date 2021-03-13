Teen, 17, killed in Philadelphia, 3rd teen slain in 3 days

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say another teenager has been shot and killed in Philadelphia, the third teen in two days. Police said the 17-year-old youth was shot in the chest near a recreation center in the Kingsessing neighborhood of southwest Philadelphia at about 8 p.m. Friday. The shooting occurred almost exactly 24 hours after 16-year-old Kahree Simmons was shot and killed at a west Philadelphia recreation center. A 15-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy sustained graze wounds. Earlier Thursday afternoon in a different part of west Philadelphia, 17-year-old Tamir Brown was among four people shot in an Overbrook Park parking lot. A man was also killed.