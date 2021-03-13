Travel agent reacts to elimination of mandatory New York domestic travel quarantine

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- People in the Southern Tier are starting to take advantage of the upcoming elimination of New York State's rule requiring certain domestic travelers to quarantine upon entering the state.

Mary May, of Cruise Planners in Johnson City, said she expects there to be a rush of people traveling once the quarantine rule is lifted on April 1st.

"There's a storm that's coming in the travel world and I'm so excited it's coming," May said, celebrating the switch.

Already, she has had a few people book trips for April 1st.

Residents of the Southern Tier told 12 News the quarantine rule has been a factor in their decision not to travel.

"I would have liked to see a beach or somewhere. Anything warmer than here," said Amanda Clark, who said it's been "pointless" to travel during the pandemic.

With the quarantine rule lifted, Clark said she won't need to worry about missing work while in a post-travel quarantine.

People traveling internationally must still quarantine upon entering New York and the state advises domestic travelers to do the same.