Wind Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM EDT until MON 12:00 AM EDT

Wind Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM EDT until MON 12:00 AM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Otsego County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT
SUNDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Madison, Southern Oneida, Otsego, Delaware and
Sullivan counties.
* WHEN…From noon Sunday to midnight EDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&