1 dead, 4 injured, 1 critically after crash on NJ bridge

LINDEN, N.J. (AP) — Police say an early morning crash on a New Jersey bridge killed one person and injured four others, one critically. Officers in Linden were called to the scene on North Park Avenue shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, where they found that both occupants of one car had been ejected on the northern side of the bridge. A 24-year-old Elizabeth woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a 27-year-old Rahway man was taken to Newark University Hospital in critical condition. The 21-year-old Harrisburg, Pennsylvania man driving the other vehicle was taken to Trinitas Regional Medical Center along with two of his passengers. All were said to have non-life-threatening injuries.