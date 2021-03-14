7 picked, 7 to go for jury in ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jury selection is entering its second week in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer who is charged in the death of George Floyd. Seven jurors have been chosen so far to hear evidence in Derek Chauvin’s trial — five men and two women. Four are white, one is mixed race, one is Black and one is Hispanic. Attorneys will continue the process of questioning jurors one-by-one on Monday. They need to pick 14 people — 12 will deliberate and two will be alternates. Floyd was declared dead May 25 after Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes.