Broome County Pandemic: One year later

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- One year ago today, March 14th, Tioga County confirmed the first case of the coronavirus; the first of the virus found in the Southern Tier.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar declared a state of emergency and residents of the Southern Tier hunkered down to quarantine for the first time.

12 News spoke with Broome County Health Department Director Rebecca Kauffman today about this time in 2020 and what we're looking ahead to.

"This has been a very long year and I feel like those days last March were just a blink away. But on the other hand, it could have been years ago," Kauffman says.

She says the county couldn't have predicted what was to come.

Schools, stores, and lives took a pause in the action, shutting down nearly everything. Kauffman says her team saw new cases of the virus and new deaths every day.

"It's the reason we keep going. It's the reason we keep vaccinating as quickly as possible, requesting from the state vaccine in any chance we get. Because we really don't want to see those numbers climb."

However severe those cases were here at home, Kauffman says we haven't seen the virus as harshly as many others in our state have.

She says she is ultimately grateful for her staff at the BC Health Department, saying they took off very little time during the year, and had someone working all the time.

Getting to the finish line of pandemic restrictions is simple, she says, "continue to do what we know works. Mask wearing, social distancing...".

And when you become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination, Kauffman encourages residents to get it.

"We get excited when we see less than 50 new positives each day. I'm sure as we continue on that, we will get 20, then 20, and right down to zero."