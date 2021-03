ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Bulldogs improve winning streak defeating the NYC Black Eagles 211-67, Sunday night.

Ralph Williams led with 36 points, 23 assists, and nine steals. Ben Walters was right behind with 34 points.

Final score:

Bulldogs 211 (4-0), Black Eagles 67 (3-4)

Binghamton is scheduled to face the Central Jersey Sharks Saturday at 5 p.m.