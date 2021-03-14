Dallas Seavey on the cusp of 5th title with Iditarod lead

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Dallas Seavey is leading the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Sunday, and has positioned himself for a record-tying fifth title. The 34-year-old Alaska musher was the first to reach the last checkpoint in the race in the community of Skwentna. He pulled in just before 1 p.m. Alaska time. All mushers must take a mandatory eight-hour rest period at this checkpoint before making the final 67-mile push to the finish line north of Anchorage. Seavey was leading second place musher Aaron Burmeister, a Nome native, by about an hour. If Seavey wins, he will match the most wins ever, a record now held solely by Rick Swenson.