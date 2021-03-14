Democrats bank on relief aid to win back wary working class

JEANNETTE, Pa. (AP) — When President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered the New Deal, he cemented the Democratic Party’s alliance with working-class voters. But that bond has steadily frayed over recent decades, and today, working-class voters cast Democrats as the party of cultural elites who talk down to them and reject their values. It’s that kind of resentment that’s even driven workers to vote against their economic self-interest. Now that President Joe Biden and Democrats have muscled through $1.9 trillion in coronavirus aid that heavily benefits lower- and middle-income Americans, they’re hoping they can win back a larger share of working-class voters.