Duquesne beats Bryant 17-0, Schmitt gets 100th win

NEW YORK (AP) — Garrett Owens ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns to lead Duquesne to a 17-0 victory over Wagner. Duquesne coach Jerry Schmitt collected his 100th win with the Dukes. He joins eight active coaches in the FCS with at least 100 wins at their schools. Owens scored from the 7 and 3, and both runs capped long scoring drives for the Dukes (2-0, 2-0 Northeast Conference). Wagner was held to 136 yards of total offense in its season opener. It was coach Tom Masella’s debut with the Seahawks. He was the defensive coordinator at rival Bryant in 2019.