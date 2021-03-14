Eastern Libyan forces say senior local IS militant captured

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Forces of Libya’s eastern military strongman say they they have arrested a suspected senior Islamic State fighter in a southwestern town known to be a militant hideout. Spokesman Ahmed al-Mosmari says on Sunday that Mohammed Miloud was once an IS leader in the coastal city of Sirte, held by the group before they were driven out in a U.S.-backed campaign in 2016. The militant leader was allegedly involved in several attacks in the country’s so-called oil crescent — whose ports and oil fields account for the lion’s share of Libya’s oil production and exports, he said. He added that Miloud was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of four Italian engineers.