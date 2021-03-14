Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person with knowledge of the injury says Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has a bone bruise on his left knee and could miss up to two weeks. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday because the severity of the injury had not been announced. Embiid did not suffer structural damage to his knee. Embiid had emerged as an MVP candidate for his role on the Eastern Conference-leading Sixers. He’s averaging nearly 30 points and more than 11 rebounds in 31 games.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored, Carl Hagelin had a goal and an assist and the Washington Capitals held on for their fourth straight win 5-4 over the Philadelphia Flyers. Nick Jensen, Daniel Sprong and Nic Dowd also scored for Washington. The Capitals have won eight of nine. Nolan Patrick, James van Riemsdyk, Shayne Gostisbehere and Claude Giroux scored for the Flyers. Philadelphia has lost four of five and was swept in three home games against Washington this week. Ovechkin has 716 career goals to pull within one of tying Phil Esposito for sixth on the NHL’s all-time list.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers President Daryl Morey has embraced the challenge of trying to lead the franchise to its first NBA title since 1983. The Sixers have the best record in the Eastern Conference headed into Sunday’s game against San Antonio, the first one in Philadelphia with fans since the coronavirus pandemic began. The path toward a top seed in the East got tougher when Embiid went down Friday with a bone bruise on his left knee. Morey said he’s not necessarily pursuing a blockbuster to shake up the Sixers’ lineup.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Casey DeSmith stopped 24 shots, and the Pittsburgh Penguins handed Buffalo its 10th straight loss with a 3-0 victory over the lowly Sabres. Jake Guentzel scored the go-ahead goal by batting in his own rebound with 3:23 remaining in the second period. The power-play goal was set up by Evgeni Malkin, who has three goals and seven assists in a seven-game point streak. The Sabres dropped to 0-8-2 in their past 10. The winless streak matches the fourth-worst in team history.

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Keishana Washington scored 30 points and Drexel used the third quarter to beat Delaware en route to a 63-52 win in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament to clinch an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. After Drexel’s eight-point second quarter helped Delaware build a 34-22 halftime lead, the Dragons (14-8) returned the favor in the third quarter and never looked back. Drexel outscored the Blue Hens 20-5 in the quarter as Delaware went 1-for-15 shooting. Washington made back-to-back layups, one off a steal and sprint to the basket, as part of a 16-3 run. Paris McBride scored 11 points for Delaware.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Brown Jr. had four touchdown runs, Kasim Hill scored on a 2-yard run in overtime and Rhode Island beat sixth-ranked Villanova 40-37 in its season opener. The Rams’ C.J. Carrick kicked a 22-yard field goal as time expired to force the extra period tied at 34. Cole Bunce made a 45-yard field goal for Villanova in OT. Hill threw a 23-yard pass to Ivory Frimpong and then scored the game winner two plays later. Brown carried 20 times for 140 yards with each score coming from inside the 5. Justin Covington ran for 141 yards and had touchdown runs from 26 and 76 yards for Villanova.