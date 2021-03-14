Hottinger scores 21, Lehigh women top Boston to win Patriot

BOSTON (AP) — Frannie Hottinger scored 21 points, Megan Walker had 7 of her 10 in the fourth quarter and Lehigh earned its first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2010 with a 64-54 win over Boston University in the Patriot League championship game. The Mountain Hawks head to the NCAAs for the third time, all in the 26 year reign of coach Sue Troyan and they go with just a 10-5 record. They played just four games in the last month. The first six games of February were stopped by COVID-19 protocol and, after playing twice, the last two games were canceled. Sydney Johnson scored 16 points for the second-seeded Terriers, who were looking for their second NCAA berth.