Israel police to probe sex abuse claims against rescue chief

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have announced the opening of an investigation into sexual abuse allegations against the former head of Israel’s renowned ZAKA rescue service. Police said Sunday the elite Lahav 433 unit would handle the case against Yehuda Meshi-Zahav. Meshi-Zahav has been a well-known figure in Israel for decades. ZAKA became internationally known in the 1990s when it responded to a wave of attacks by Palestinian militants. Last week, Meshi-Zahav stepped down from the organization and relinquished the prestigious Israel Prize after a number of accusers said they had been abused by him. The cases go back to the 1980s and include teenagers and younger children. Meshi-Zahav has denied the allegations.