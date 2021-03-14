Israel unveils guided mortar system for future urban warfare

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli Defense Ministry says it has completed development of a new guided mortar system. Officials say on Sunday that the “Iron Sting” will give the military a formidable new weapon against enemies embedded in crowded urban environments while minimizing the risk of harming nearby civilians. The Israeli military has found itself in recent years grappling with the challenge of battling Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip, while also training for the possibility of war against Lebanon’s Hezbollah militants. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz says the system “changes the battlefield and provides our forces with more accurate and effective means.”