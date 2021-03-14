Ithaca police reform plan met with Back the Blue protest, counter-protesters

ITHACA (WBNG) -- One year after the death of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky by police officers, reform initiatives for police departments continue to take place nationwide and right here in the Southern Tier.

Today in Ithaca, a Back the Blue ride along occurred in response to the city's police reform plan, drawing a crowd of both supporters and opponents.

While the city of Ithaca is gearing up to make changes to its police department as a part of the state's mandated reform bill, those opposing the changes gathered to protest.

Officials say the changes in mind would dissolve the Ithaca Police Department and create a new department of community solutions and public safety. The plan called for some officers to be unarmed, sparking feelings from Back the Blue supporters that something like that wouldn't work.

Rocco Lucent, an organizer part of the Back the Blue campaign said he believed the plan is going to "hamper police's ability to properly respond to crime."

Lucent says, "It's going to put the community at risk and the mental health experts and the community workers that they want to send out."

Protesters were met with counter-protesters, those supporting the Black Lives Matter movement who say they support the new reform proposals.

"Something like this is going to bring to light the ills that really are within our police and structure," said Yasmin Rashid, a BLM supporter.

The controversial plan has a deadline of approval of April 1st at the latest.

Despite organizing the event, Lucent says there are parts of police reform that he and the group are open to.