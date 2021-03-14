London police under pressure over clashes at women’s protest

LONDON (AP) — London’s Metropolitan Police is under heavy pressure to explain its actions during a vigil for a woman whom one of the same force’s officers is accused of murdering. Hundreds defied coronavirus restrictions to gather and protest violence against women, but the event ended with clashes between police and those attending. Home Secretary Priti Patel said scenes from Saturday’s vigil in south London were “upsetting” and the capital’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, said the police response was “at times neither appropriate nor proportionate.” The vigil was in memory of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old woman who vanished while walking home in London. A police officer has been charged with her kidnap and murder.