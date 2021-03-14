Man sought after shotgun blast through ceiling injures teen

SWISSVALE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania are searching for a suspect after a shotgun blast went through the ceiling of a home near Pittsburgh and wounded a 17-year-old girl in the residence upstairs. Allegheny County police were called to the Swissvale residence just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday and found the victim with a non-life-threatening injury to her arm. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said the weapon was fired during an alleged domestic dispute, and the suspect in the residence below fled before police arrived. He’s being sought on firearm discharge, child endangerment, simple assault and reckless endangerment charges.