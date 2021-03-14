Maryland governor says his family has felt Asian prejudice

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says his family has felt the effects of discrimination over the past year amid a wave of racism against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic. Hogan’s wife, Yumi Hogan, is Korean American. Gov. Hogan spoke Sunday to Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union.” The Republican governor called the attacks on Asian Americans “outrageous.” He said his wife, three daughters and his grandchildren all have felt some discrimination personally. Hogan praised President Joe Biden for addressing the issue during his first prime-time address to the nation last week. Biden condemned violent attacks against Asian Americans and called them “un-American.”