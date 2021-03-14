McGirk’s Irish Pub preps for Saint Patrick’s Day

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A local Irish pub is gearing up for one of the biggest days on their calendar.

Saint Patrick's Day is this Wednesday, and at McGirk's Irish Pub in Binghamton, they are planning for a very busy evening.

The owner of McGirk's, Meghan Ward, say they'll be opening up a second dining room to accommodate more guests while still following COVID capacity and safety guidelines.

Ward said that means that even with a big increase in take-out orders, they don't expect to do business like anything near what they would normally do on a Saint Patrick's Day.

"It is too bad we can't do what we normally would, but we are grateful we are still open, we are still here," Ward said. "Our staff is still doing an amazing job with everything, and our customers and patrons are really supportive of everything. So no, it won't be like every other year we've had but we're still looking forward to it."

As for COVID-19 protocols, Ward said her staff is diligent with cleaning and sanitizing the Pub.

The pandemic can't kill the St. Patty's Day spirit because it is such an important event, Ward said.

Those at McGirk's are hoping the weather is warm so they can play Bagpipes outside to celebrate an annual tradition further.