Sixers beat Spurs 134-99 in 1st game without injured Embiid

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 23 points, Seth Curry had 21 and the Philadelphia 76ers won their first game since Joel Embiid was lost with an injury, beating the San Antonio Spurs 134-99. Derrick White and Drew Eubanks led the Spurs with 17 points. Ben Simmons had 14 points and nine assists for the Sixers in the romp. Embiid is out for at least two weeks with a bone bruise on his left knee. The Sixers outscored San Antonio 46-21 in the third quarter.