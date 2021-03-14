Syracuse men to face San Diego State in the Round of 64

(WBNG) -- The Syracuse men's basketball team drew the 11-seed in the Midwest Region in the 2021 NCAA Tournament Sunday night.

The Orange are making their 41st NCAA Tournament appearance overall and the 35th under head coach Jim Boeheim.

Syracuse will face the No. 6-seed San Diego State in the first round Friday, March 19. The location and time will be announced later.

Syracuse heads into the tournament with a 16-9 record. San Diego State won the Mountain West Conference and finished with a 23-4 overall record.