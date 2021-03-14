Thousands protest against gov’t on eve of Dutch election

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — On the eve of the Netherlands’ general election, some 2,000 people have gathered in The Hague to protest against the government and its tough coronavirus lockdown. In recent weeks, smaller demonstrations have happened in Amsterdam, with riot police repeatedly called in to shepherd away protesters who refuse to leave. They reflect a growing impatience among a small section of society at the lockdown that has seen businesses including bars, restaurants and museums shut down since mid-October. Despite the lockdown, numbers of infections remain stubbornly high. More than 16,000 people are confirmed to have died of COVID-19 in the Netherlands. Meanwhile, party leaders took to the airwaves Sunday to seek the support of undecided voters.