Wind Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM EDT until MON 12:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT

EDT TONIGHT…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 to 50

mph expected.

* WHERE…Madison, Southern Oneida, Delaware, Otsego and

Sullivan counties.

* WHEN…From noon today to midnight EDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Wind gusts may accompany snow squalls and cause reduced

visibility on the roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&