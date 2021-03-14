Skip to Content

Wind Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM EDT until MON 12:00 AM EDT

Last updated today at 4:45 am
3:37 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Otsego

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Otsego County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT
EDT TONIGHT…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 to 50
mph expected.

* WHERE…Madison, Southern Oneida, Delaware, Otsego and
Sullivan counties.

* WHEN…From noon today to midnight EDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Wind gusts may accompany snow squalls and cause reduced
visibility on the roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

