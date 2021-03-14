Winds remain gusty as snow comes to an end

TONIGHT: Clouds thinning. Cold and windy. Low of 10 (5-13). Winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.



MONDAY: Bright and sunny. Bitter breeze out of the northwest at 5-12 mph. High of 30 (25-33).



MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds build overnight. Coldest off to the north and east. Low of 16 (9-19). Winds light and variable.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Lake effect snow showers are winding down this evening. However, conditions do remain windy behind the cold front. The good news is that clouds will continue to thin heading into Monday morning.



Expect bright skies during the day on Monday with a breeze out of the northwest. Temperatures will only be topping out in the upper 20s near 30 degrees. Mild weather returns to the region by Wednesday but it also comes paired with a bit of an unsettled pattern. Models have been trending further away from a big rain storm on Thursday but there still remains the potential for some rain showers.