Who run the Grammys? Women. Beyoncé, Swift make history.

NEW YORK (AP) — Beyoncé and Taylor Swift had a historic night at the Grammys, where the top four awards were won by female acts. Swift became the first female performer to win album of the year three times and Beyoncé, with her 28th win, became the most decorated woman in Grammy history. She also ties Quincy Jones for second place among all Grammy winners. H.E.R. won song of the year and Billie Eilish picked up record of the year, telling the audience that best new artist winner Megan Thee Stallion deserved the honor. Though women have won all top four awards in the past – including Eilish’s sweep last year – it marked the first time four separate and solo women won the top four honors.