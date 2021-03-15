Binghamton baseball opens season this weekend

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Binghamton baseball team opens the regular season on the road this weekend.

The Bearcats have 24 letterwinners returning this season, including seven position starters and all three of its weekend starting pitchers.

"The veteran leadership that we have within the program, the guys we're going to count on to not only play but pitch a lot of important innings," said head coach Tom Sinicki. " The fact that they're returning and have played a lot of games for us certainly does help."

This season the Bearcats are scheduled to play 40 games against America East opponents. The schedule is set up with four-game series every weekend, with doubleheaders on Saturdays and Sundays.

Senior catcher T.J. Wegmann said his goal this season is to maintain the same momentum from last season.

"We won five of our last six games," said Wegmann. "It's different this year, we don't have that 20-game kind of 'get back into the routine' games. We're right into conference games. Everything matters."

The America East is divided into two pods this season, with Binghamton competing with Stony Brook, UMBC and NJIT.

The top two teams from each pod will advance to the America East tournament, running May 27-29.

Binghamton opens the season on the road against Hartford March 20-21.

The Bearcats open the home portion of their schedule March 27-28 against UMBC.

Binghamton will play its home games at NYSEG Stadium, as the Binghamton baseball stadium continues to be under construction.