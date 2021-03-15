California ethnic studies debate: Whose stories get told?

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Race and ethnicity can be tricky topics to discuss, especially in the classroom. But the California Department of Education had no idea how heated the debate would get when it set out to draft a model ethnic studies curriculum for high schools across the state. After several years and nearly 100,000 public comments on the curriculum, it is expected to be approved this week. The challenges of creating the curriculum highlight some of the challenges educators will face in an era of racial reckoning when America is redefining its heroes and whose stories should be told.