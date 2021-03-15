California governor launches campaign against likely recall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has established a political committee to begin raising money to defend his seat in a potential recall election, the strongest acknowledgment to date that he expects to be on the ballot this year. The committee started its effort Monday with an attacking the attempted recall as a power grab by Republicans. Newsom claimed right-wing groups are affiliated with the campaign. But under state rules, Newsom alone is allowed to raise money in unlimited amounts, while other candidates must adhere to contribution limits. Recall supporters say they have enough petition signatures to place the proposal on the ballot.