Chenango Forks elementary moves to 4-day in-person model

(WBNG) -- The Chenango Forks School District says its elementary schools have returned to a four-day in-person schedule on March 15.

In a news release, the district said that students who chose a hybrid model of learning were attending in person classes two days a week. Students who wished to be fully remote are still following their remote-only schedule.

The district said it purchased plastic barriers that have been placed between student's desk ahead of the transition to the four-day in-person schedule.

The district's goal is to have sixth grade students and high school seniors transition to the four-day in-person schedule on March. The plan is to seventh to 11th graders will move to the four-day schedule on April 19, after spring break.

Chenango Forks Superintendent Lloyd L. Peck said seeing elementary students in-person was "fantastic."

He said in a news release: