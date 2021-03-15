Chenango Forks elementary moves to 4-day in-person model

Chenango Forks elementary moves to 4-day in-person modelNew
(WBNG) -- The Chenango Forks School District says its elementary schools have returned to a four-day in-person schedule on March 15.
In a news release, the district said that students who chose a hybrid model of learning were attending in person classes two days a week. Students who wished to be fully remote are still following their remote-only schedule.
The district said it purchased plastic barriers that have been placed between student's desk ahead of the transition to the four-day in-person schedule.
The district's goal is to have sixth grade students and high school seniors transition to the four-day in-person schedule on March. The plan is to seventh to 11th graders will move to the four-day schedule on April 19, after spring break.
Chenango Forks Superintendent Lloyd L. Peck said seeing elementary students in-person was "fantastic."
He said in a news release:
“I would like to say a very sincere thank-you to my elementary administrative team, teachers and staff for the immense amount of work that they put in to make today and the future successful. I would also like to thank the parents and guardians for being patient with the district and allowing us to bring the students back in a timely and safe manner.”