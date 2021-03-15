Chimpanzees at Czech zoo get screen time amid virus lockdown

PRAGUE (AP) — A zoo in the Czech Republic is trying out a new way for its bored chimpanzees to monkey around during the coronavirus lockdown: face time with other primates. The Safari Park in the northern town of Dvur Kralove installed a big screen in their enclosure to show them a livestream of what their fellow primates are doing on the other side of the country at a zoo in the southern city of Brno. The Safari Park launched the experimental project Thursday to enrich everyday life of their chimpanzees amid a strict lockdown and give them some fun after crowds of visitors disappeared when the zoo closed on Dec 18. Zookeep Radek Hlavka said the chimpanzees miss people and can get bored. After a week, the zoo will evaluate the experiment and decide whether it should continue.