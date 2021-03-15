Dallas Seavey wins Iditarod, matches most wins by a musher

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Dallas Seavey has won the Iditarod and matched a milestone in the world’s most famous sled dog race. It’s the fifth title for the 34-year-old Seavey, matching the record of most wins by any musher. The other with five wins is Rick Swenson, who won titles between 1977 and 1991. Seavey crossed the finish line near Willow, Alaska, early Monday. The normal 1,000-mile race was shortened this year to 850 miles because of the pandemic and didn’t end in Nome. Instead, mushers started the race near WIllow, Alaska. From there, they went to the mining ghost town of Iditarod, and then back to Willow for the finish,