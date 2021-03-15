Few comments at public hearing for Endicott police reform

(WBNG) -- With only a few comments from residents, the response to Endicott's police reform draft plan is relatively positive.

The nearly 200-page plan focuses on six pillars of policing, including officer training, policies, and building stronger relationships with the community. The draft plan also highlights the role of police, and how officers can properly de-escalate situations.

"Kudos go to all those that worked on that plan. I think we have a great police department in Endicott. I think the plan is very extensive, it's well thought out, it has some great recommendations," said Endicott resident John Martinichio.

The public survey on the plan will close on March 17. The collaborative will then work on incorporating feedback into the plan.