Flights canceled during China’s worst sandstorm in decades

BEIJING (AP) — China’s capital Beijing has been enveloped in the worst sandstorm in a decade, along with a wide swath of the country’s north. Such storms used to occur regularly the spring time, as sand from the deserts in west of the country blew eastwards, affecting areas as far as northern Japan. The planting of trees and bushes has reduced the intensity of such storms, but the expansion of cities and industries has put constant pressure on the environment throughout China. The National Meteorological Center forecasted the sand and dust would affect 12 provinces regions from Xinjiang in the far northwest to Heilongjiang in the northeast and the eastern coastal port city of Tianjin.